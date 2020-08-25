wrestling / News
Why WWE Changed Keith Lee’s Theme, Other WWE Talent Rejecting Proposed Changes
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
Keith Lee made his RAW debut on Monday with a new theme. Fightful Select has the details on why Lee had to make the switch, and why additional changes could be coming for other WWE talents.
Fightful notes that Lee approved the change and that the company wants talent to move away from using any CFO$ themes due to the music group no longer being associated with WWE. It’s also reported that the deal with CFO$ is different than the one with Jim Johnston, which has forced lots of changes to music in the last year.
It’s also worth noting that Fightful mentions that some WWE talent have rejected replacement music due to their unhappiness with it.
