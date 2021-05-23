wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Says ‘Only Time Will Tell’ What’s Next For Him, Paul Heyman Responds To Cy Young Winner
– Keith Lee is not certain when he’s returning to WWE, as he noted on social media over the weekend. Lee has been out of action since he was pulled from the United States Championship match at Elimination CHamber in February. There has been no status on Lee’s return as of yet, and when a fan asked him what’s next for him, Lee wrote this morning:
“Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend.”
– Paul Heyman took to Twitter to issue a wake-up call to Trevor Bauer when the National League Cy Young winner used one of his favorite phrases. Bauer replied to a post by the Major League Baseball Twitter account asking fans who their favorite for this year’s Cy Young winner is, writing, “Reigning. Defending. Undisputed.”
Heyman noted the tweet and replied, writing:
“There’s a power “outage”in Bauer’s #RESPECT department.
REIGNING DEFENDING UNDISPUTED is reserved by me, Paul Heyman, for @WWERomanReigns.
Pitch THAT!”
