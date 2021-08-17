wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee Works Raw Dark Match, NXT UK Taping This Week

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee WWE Raw

– Keith Lee worked another dark match at the WWE Raw tapings tonight. PWInsider reports that Lee worked a match before the tapings and that unlike many recent episodes there were no NXT talents at the show.

– The site also notes that NXT UK is taping four episodes of the brand on Thursday at BT Studios.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, NXT UK, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading