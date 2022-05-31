WWE News: Kevin Dunn Sells WWE Stock, Opening For Digital Campaign Manager

– Kevin Dunn cashed in some WWE stock this week to the tune of about $1 million. An SEC filing by WWE notes that Dunn sold 15,000 shares of WWE stock on the 27th for a total of $1,000,500. The average price of the stock was $66.70.

Dunn still ownes 271,171 shares according to the filing.

– WWE has posted an opening for a Digital Campaign Manager. The job listing reads as follows:

Manager, Digital Campaign Management

Summary: Based in WWE’s Stamford, CT headquarters the Manager of Digital Campaign Management will assist with cross-platform digital media plan fulfillment for a portfolio of global integrated partnerships. This professional will play a pivotal role in carrying out digital campaigns that contribute towards achieving account renewals and revenue growth for Global Sales Partnership clients. Outstanding verbal, written, and presentation skills with strong attention to detail are key. Candidate should thrive in an encouraging team environment that prizes collaboration, innovation, and self-starters in all roles.

Responsibilities

Carry out campaigns across international and domestic digital and social platforms and serve as a liaison between internal and external partners including brands and agencies.

Deploy social media campaigns and supervise campaign performance through 3rd party databases and provide optimizations as needed.

Facilitate digital production shoots including sponsored digital content, custom digital videos and social media content.

Secure all campaign assets and ensure all assets meet WWE specifications and traffic client campaign assets via Google Ads Manager.

Work cross-functionally with sales and strategy teams on recap materials and renewal presentations to help further monetize exiting assets and identify cost saving methods.

Collaborate with marketing team to identify efficiencies, build case studies and showcase WWE as a true “one stop shop”.

Cultivate positive relationships with decision-makers and key staff internally to facilitate execution of partnership needs across multiple WWE departments including WWE Media, Talent Relations, Television & Content Production, WWE Network and Live Events, among others.

Remain current with WWE corporate initiatives, Superstar Talent and content storylines, in addition to overall sports, entertainment and media industry trends.

Manage expenses through OnBase and facilitate invoice payments with finance.

Qualifications

Experience in ad buying platforms (YouTube, Google Ads, Sprinklr, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok, etc.)

Proficiency in third party social platforms to deliver social campaigns and showcase results to clients.

3+ years experience, media company, sports property or agency preferred.

A self-motivated and solutions oriented individual with the ability to successfully lead multiple priorities as well as take a tactical approach to client facing tasks.

Bachelor’s Degree