WWE’s Kevin Dunn Reportedly Trending on Twitter Following JR Comments on Dark Side of the Ring Episode

– According to WrestlingInc.com, WWE Executive Vice President of TV Production, Kevin Dunn, had his name trending on Twitter last night due to comments made by Jim Ross in the Season 2 finale of Dark Side of the Ring, “The Final Days of Owen Hart.” You can see some screenshots of Jim Ross’ comments from the episode below.

During the episode for the docuseries, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recounted the moment from the infamous WWF Over the Edge 1999 pay-per-view event where he announced to the world that Owen Hart had died following his fall earlier in the evening when his entrance stunt was botched. According to Ross, he was informed by Kevin Dunn that Owen Hart had died just seconds before he made the announcement on the air.

Ross says in his interview testimonial, “In the chaos Kevin Dunn, the Executive Producer, thought that I had been told what the deal was. I said, ‘Kevin, no one has told us anything. What is the update?’ And [Dunn] said, he’s dead. And you’re back in 10… 9…On camera what people saw was 10 seconds of preparation. I didn’t know what to say and it wasn’t storyline. I got very numb after that night. My hands were shaking, my stomach was hurting. I was just… I was… damn, man.”

Since the airing of the episode, the comments have gone viral, and Dunn has been receiving criticism online regarding his handling of informing Jim Ross about Owen Hart’s passing during the broadcast. WWE controversially went on with the show, which Jim Cornette, a former WWE executive and on-air personality who had previously managed Owen Hart, decried as the wrong thing to do.

