WWE & Kevin Durant Reportedly Invest In Premier Lacrosse League

Bloomberg reports that WWE and NBA star Kevin Durant’s venture fund have invested in the Premier Lacrosse League as it continues its expansion. The league was created in 2018 and is now valued at twice the previous round in June of 2021.

WWE and Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures join many other well-known names in sports and entertainment, with billionaire Joe Tsai, Arctos Sports Partners, and Brett Jefferson also investing in the Premier Lacross League.

The league signed a media rights deal with ESPN earlier this year and is currently in its fourth season of play.