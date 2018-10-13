WWE News: Kevin Nash and DDP Set for Table For 3, Charlotte Flair Congratulates Her Sister, and The Good Brothers Approve of Kash Daniel Using ‘Too Sweet’ Sign

– WWE Network will air a new episode of Table for 3 on Monday following Raw. The episode will feature former WWE and WCW Superstars Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, and Big Show. Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode:

“Legendary WCW ‘Big Boys’ Kevin Nash, DDP, and Big Show gather to share untold tales and their most memorable moments from WCW Monday Nitro!”

– WWE Superstar sent out the following tweet, congratulating her sister and Ric Flair’s other daughter, Megan Fliehr, who is marrying Conrad Thompson. You can check out her tweet to the happy couple below.

Roll Tide 😍 @HeyHeyItsConrad Congratulations to my sister Megan & Conrad! pic.twitter.com/Gl8wH2L0jL — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 13, 2018

– The Good Brothers have shown approval of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel using the “Too Sweet” sign in an Instagram post. They post in the comments for the photo, which you can see below.