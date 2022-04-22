WWE News: Kevin Owens Appears On After the Bell, Return Episode Of Table For 3 Now Available

– Kevin Owens is the guest on the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:

“KO is the only modern WWE Superstar who can say he headlined a WrestleMania with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and he’s Corey & Vic’s guest this week to discuss his surreal night in Dallas. Plus, KO gives his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ return, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville and even calls out a Hollywood star for WrestleMania 39.”

– The return episode of Table for 3 with Kurt Angle and American Alpha has now been released on Peacock and WWE Network. The 18-minute episode has the below synopsis: