WWE News: Kevin Owens Appears On After the Bell, Return Episode Of Table For 3 Now Available
April 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens is the guest on the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
“KO is the only modern WWE Superstar who can say he headlined a WrestleMania with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and he’s Corey & Vic’s guest this week to discuss his surreal night in Dallas. Plus, KO gives his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ return, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville and even calls out a Hollywood star for WrestleMania 39.”
– The return episode of Table for 3 with Kurt Angle and American Alpha has now been released on Peacock and WWE Network. The 18-minute episode has the below synopsis:
“Kurt Angle, Chad Gable and Otis share their journeys from the Olympics to the squared circle.”
