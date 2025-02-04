WWE News: Kevin Owens Assaults Sami Zayn On Raw, Chad Gable Heads Off To Conquer Lucha Libre

– Kevin Owens took his anger out on Sami Zayn, viciously assaulting his former friend on this week’s WWE Raw. Owens lost a brutal Undisputed WWE Championship match to Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble and was still sporting wounds from the match on Monday as he came out after Punk defeated Zayn to qualify for Elimination Chamber and attacked Zayn from behind.

Owens then hit Zayn with a Package Piledriver and left him laying to end the show.

– Chad Gable headed off to learn the dark arts of lucha libre on Monday’s show. Gable, who got contact information from Dominik Mysterio a couple of weeks ago to help with his difficulty in dealing with luchadors, appeared in a backstage segment and said he was leaving his American Made allies to fend for themselves as he went on a quest to learn how to handle lucha libre: