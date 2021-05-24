wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Names Bayley WWE’s Best ThunderDome Performer, Aleister Black On His Return
May 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens has made his vote clear for the best performer of the ThunderDome era, and it’s none other than Bayley. The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thought the best performer from the ThunderDome era was, and Owens replied with Bayley’s latest catchphrase:
DING DONG, HELLO!?! https://t.co/Rx4NbMxDLz
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2021
– Aleister Black poked at the New Day in a post to Instagram commenting on his return, saying that “It’s a New Day, yes it is!” Black returned on Smackdown to attack Big E., helping Apollo Crews to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the process. You can see Black’s post below:
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Says ‘Only Time Will Tell’ What’s Next For Him
- Kurt Angle On Why He Thinks WWE’s ECW Reboot Didn’t Work, His Pick For His Favorite Character In WWE
- Booker T On Potential Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE SummerSlam, How He’d Book Lesnar’s Return
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Plan To Create Two Separate Brands After WCW Purchase, Buff Bagwell’s Run In WWE