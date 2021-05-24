WWE News: Kevin Owens Names Bayley WWE’s Best ThunderDome Performer, Aleister Black On His Return

– Kevin Owens has made his vote clear for the best performer of the ThunderDome era, and it’s none other than Bayley. The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thought the best performer from the ThunderDome era was, and Owens replied with Bayley’s latest catchphrase:

– Aleister Black poked at the New Day in a post to Instagram commenting on his return, saying that “It’s a New Day, yes it is!” Black returned on Smackdown to attack Big E., helping Apollo Crews to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the process. You can see Black’s post below: