WWE News: Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes Win Tag Match On Smackdown, LA Knight Retains US Title

August 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes 8-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes were able to get along in order to beat A-Town Down Under on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Owens and Rhodes battle Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the main event and come out victorious. After the match, Owens grabbed the Undisputed WWE Championship and looked like he might hit Rhodes from behind with it, but instead walked by him and handed him the title before talking trash to Waller and Theory:

– LA Knight was successful in his first defense of the WWE United States Championship on tonight’s show, defeating Santos Escobar to retain the title:

