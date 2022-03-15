WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw had a few tributes to the late, great Scott Hall courtesy of WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, & Finn Balor. Monday’s episode saw Owens drop a couple of Hall’s famous lines, opening the show with “Hey yo” and later in the show, telling Seth Rollins that “Tough times don’t last, but tough guys do.” The latter was a paraphrase of Hall’s 2014 Hall of Fame speech, where Hall said, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last; bad guys do.”

Priest also paid tribute to Hall during his match with Finn Balor by doing the Razor Ramon “walk” and hitting the Razor’s Edge on Balor. For his part, Balor threw up the “Two Sweet” hand gesture that was made most famous by The Kliq and the nWo.

Finally, WWE aired a video package honoring Hall, which you can see below along with clips from Owens’ opening segment and Balor vs. Priest.