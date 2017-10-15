WWE News: Kevin Owens Comments on His New Instagram Handle, Superstars and Their Celebrity Lookalikes Showcased

– Former WWE Universal champion and United States champion Kevin Owens commented on reopening his Instagram account in a new video, which you can check out below. Owens informed fans that his new Instagram handle is now “FightOwensFight.”

– WWE released a new photo gallery showcasing WWE Superstars and their lookalikes. You can check out that gallery by clicking on the link posted on WWE’s Twitter account below. Some of the lookalike comparisons include Alexa Bliss and Margot Robbie and Jason Statham and Cesaro.