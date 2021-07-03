wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wins Last Man Standing Match Against Sami Zayn, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins Clip
July 2, 2021
Kevin Owens came out victorious in his Last Man Standing match against Sami Zayn, booking his Money in the Bank ticket in the process. Friday’s episode saw Owens pick up the win and earn a spot in the ladder match at the July 18th PPV. You can see a clip from the match below:
– WWE also posted a clip of Otis’ win over Angelo Dawkins on tonight’s show:
