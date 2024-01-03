WWE News: Kevin Owens On His NXT Appearance, Oba Femi Comments on Breakout Tournament Win

– Kevin Owens weighed in on his appearance on NXT in a video following the show. As reported, Owens appeared on NXT New Year’s Evil to attack Grayson Waller, who faced Trick Williams in the main event. WWE posted a video of Owens after the show, which you can see below.

“I was watching at home, I don’t live too far from here, and once I saw that Grayson Waller was gonna be involved, I figured, what better what to start 2024 than by getting some payback for the broken hand?,” Owens said (per Fightful). “He and Theory broke my hand, and then I figured Theory might not be there, so great opportunity. Now 2024 is off to a great start, and Friday I make it better by beating Santos Escobar and moving on, winning the whole tournament, and then I go on to the Royal Rumble, beat Logan Paul, restore some sort of prestige to the US Title because he’s done a hell of a job bringing it way down. Then 2024, we’re rocking.”

– WWE also posted video of Oba Femi commenting on his NXT Breakout Tournament victory: