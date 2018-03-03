WWE News: Kevin Owens Shares Photo With Former Referee Tim White, New Clash With Cesaro Video

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently made an appearance at the World of Wheels Expo in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Owens also took a photo there with WWE referee, Tim White, which he posted on Twitter. You can check out the tweet and photo Owens posted from the event below.

Thanks to everyone who came to see me in Edmonton tonight at the #WorldOfWheels Expo. Doing these signings always helps putting things in perspective for me. The best part, however, was definitely getting to hang out with the legendary Tim White. It’s always so great to see him! pic.twitter.com/3CeuaiixZU — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 3, 2018

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new Clash With Cesaro video this week, which you can check out in the player below.