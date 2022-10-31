WWE News: Kevin Owens Reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura Working For Pro Wrestling NOAH, Braun Strowman Hypes Crown Jewel

– Kevin Owens is excited to see that Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH. As reported earlier, Nakamura will face Muta on January 1st in the company ahead of Muta’s retirement show later that month. Owens posted to Twitter to react to the news and referenced the moment when Nakamura’s music plays in the announcement video, writing:

Goosebumps at 0:37. This is going to rule. https://t.co/pnAthbMYkr — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) October 30, 2022

– Braun Strowman will face Omos at Crown Jewel this Saturday, and Bruan Strowman posted to Instagram to hype the match. Strowman wrote: