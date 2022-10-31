wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura Working For Pro Wrestling NOAH, Braun Strowman Hypes Crown Jewel
– Kevin Owens is excited to see that Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH. As reported earlier, Nakamura will face Muta on January 1st in the company ahead of Muta’s retirement show later that month. Owens posted to Twitter to react to the news and referenced the moment when Nakamura’s music plays in the announcement video, writing:
“Goosebumps at 0:37.
This is going to rule.”
– Braun Strowman will face Omos at Crown Jewel this Saturday, and Bruan Strowman posted to Instagram to hype the match. Strowman wrote:
“A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old f**k and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our fqmily our history and the way the whole f**king world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what yiu don. Not one mother f**ker can stop you.”
