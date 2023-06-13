– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were able to hold onto their WWE Tag Team Championships against Imperium on this week’s Raw. Owens and Zayn defended their titles against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of tonight’s show, with the champions coming out victorious:

– Maxxine Dupri is working on her in-ring skills with Otis & Chad Gable, as she was shown backstage training with the duo and then busted out a ringside arm drag against Valhalla during Gable’s match against Erik later in the show: