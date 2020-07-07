wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Segment Announced For Raw, Seth Rollins Hypes Tag Team Match

July 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens

– Kevin Owens is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Owens will host his Kevin Owens Show segment with Seth Rollins as his guest:

– Rollins also posted to Twitter to hype up his tag match with Murphy against Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black, posting:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, RAW, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading