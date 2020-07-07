wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Segment Announced For Raw, Seth Rollins Hypes Tag Team Match
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Owens will host his Kevin Owens Show segment with Seth Rollins as his guest:
TONIGHT: #WrestleMania opponents will be in the same ring once again as @FightOwensFight hosts #TheKOShow with The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nbL605G5YM
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2020
– Rollins also posted to Twitter to hype up his tag match with Murphy against Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black, posting:
Resistance is futile. The Greater Good is inevitable. It is the only way we move forward. #WWERaw https://t.co/rPcPlyZr0D
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 6, 2020
