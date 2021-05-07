wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens’ Most Shocking Moments on Latest Playlist, Xavier Woods Plays Resident Evil Village

May 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens

– The latest WWE Playlist is online, featuring Kevin Owens’ most shocking moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

From diving off the WrestleMania set to powerbombing Machine Gun Kelly, look back at Kevin Owens’ wildest, most jaw-dropping moments.

– Xavier Woods plays Resident Evil Village in his latest UpUpDownDown stream:

