wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens’ Most Shocking Moments on Latest Playlist, Xavier Woods Plays Resident Evil Village
May 7, 2021
– The latest WWE Playlist is online, featuring Kevin Owens’ most shocking moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
From diving off the WrestleMania set to powerbombing Machine Gun Kelly, look back at Kevin Owens’ wildest, most jaw-dropping moments.
– Xavier Woods plays Resident Evil Village in his latest UpUpDownDown stream:
