wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Says Sami Zayn Took Advantage of Him, Top Instagram Photos for This Week Include Mandy Rose and Natalya
– Ahead of tonight’s Fastlane 2018 event, Kevin Owens cut a promo on Sami Zayn at a recent live event. You can check out footage of that promo below. Owens proclaimed that Sami Zayn took advantage of him and pretended to be his best friend.
Just one night before competing in the #WWETitle #SixPackChallenge match at #WWEFastlane, @FightOwensFight sounded off on his "best friend" @SamiZayn at #WWECorbin! pic.twitter.com/ey4rrUc5IJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2018
– WWE released its picks for the top Instagram photos of the week. This week’s picks include Natalya and Mandy Rose. You can check out some of those photo samples below.
Did BLONDES have more fun on @instagram this week? That's for @WWE_MandyRose and @NatbyNature to decide! https://t.co/Wjp1QmAy3M
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2018