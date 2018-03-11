 

WWE News: Kevin Owens Says Sami Zayn Took Advantage of Him, Top Instagram Photos for This Week Include Mandy Rose and Natalya

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kevin Owens Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown 13018

– Ahead of tonight’s Fastlane 2018 event, Kevin Owens cut a promo on Sami Zayn at a recent live event. You can check out footage of that promo below. Owens proclaimed that Sami Zayn took advantage of him and pretended to be his best friend.

WWE released its picks for the top Instagram photos of the week. This week’s picks include Natalya and Mandy Rose. You can check out some of those photo samples below.

