WWE News: Kevin Owens Snaps on Big E. To End Raw, Eight-Man Tag Match Clip

– Kevin Owens lost his cool and snapped on Big E. during tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show ended with Owens facing Seth Rollins in the main event, which ended with a win by Rollins when E. got in the way of Owens getting back into the ring. After the match, Owens lost it and attacked the WWE Champion, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the following video from the eight-man tag team match that opened Raw. The match saw the Dirty Dawgs, Omos, and AJ Styles defeat RK-Bro and The Street Profits, with Ziggler pinning Riddle after Omos took him out: