WWE News: Kevin Owens Warns Jey Uso To Watch His Back, Vanessa Hudgens Appears On Smackdown

– Kevin Owens issued a warning to Jey Uso to watch his back on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw The Usos walking backstage when Owens walked by holding the Winged Eagle WWE Championship.

Owens bumped into Jey and Jey told him to watch where he was going. Owens countered by telling Uso to watch his back, similar to what Drew McIntyre said to Cody Rhodes earlier.

👀 Kevin Owens is watching out for The Usos and issues a warning similar to what Drew McIntyre told Cody Rhodes earlier on WWE SmackDown.

– Vanessa Hudgens was in attendance at this week’s WWE Smackdown. The actress was in the crowd and shown during Chelsea Green’s entrance for her match against Michin: