WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game

December 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:

– Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team took notice. The 49ers’ Twitter account posted a pic of Bayley with George Kittle:

Bayley, Kevin Owens, Jeremy Thomas

