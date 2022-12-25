wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
December 25, 2022 | Posted by
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:
— Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) December 24, 2022
– Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team took notice. The 49ers’ Twitter account posted a pic of Bayley with George Kittle:
Oh hey there @itsBayleyWWE 👋#FTTB pic.twitter.com/LDRpdSllPh
— San Francisco 49ers – x (@49ers) December 24, 2022
