WWE News: Killian Dain Hypes Coming Soon Vignettes, Hidden Gems Clip Features Jerry Lawler vs. Terry Funk, Playlist Features Fiercest Tug-of-Wars

June 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Killian Dain NXT TV

– Killian Dain hyped the “Coming Soon” vignettes that aired on last night’s edition of NXT. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released this week’s WWE Playlist, featuring the Fiercest Tug-of-Wars. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring Terry Funk vs. Jerry The King Lawler from November 3, 1990. You can check out that clip below.

