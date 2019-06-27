WWE News: Killian Dain Hypes Coming Soon Vignettes, Hidden Gems Clip Features Jerry Lawler vs. Terry Funk, Playlist Features Fiercest Tug-of-Wars

– Killian Dain hyped the “Coming Soon” vignettes that aired on last night’s edition of NXT. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

PRO

MOT

ION https://t.co/ix096XoU7B — Damian Mackle (@KillianDain) June 27, 2019

– WWE released this week’s WWE Playlist, featuring the Fiercest Tug-of-Wars. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring Terry Funk vs. Jerry The King Lawler from November 3, 1990. You can check out that clip below.