WWE King Of The Ring Brackets To Be Revealed Later Today
August 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced that they will reveal the brackets for the King of the Ring tournament later today.
The tournament is set to begin this Monday on Raw and run for multiple weeks. The semi-finals will take place on Sept. 9 and 10 at Madison Square Garden while the Finals will be held on Sept. 15 at Clash of Champions.
The following competitors have been announced:
*Ali
*Andrade
*Apollo Crews
*Baron Corbin
*Buddy Murphy
*Cedric Alexander
*Cesaro
*Chad Gable
*Drew McIntyre
*Elias
*Kevin Owens
*The Miz
*Ricochet
*Sami Zayn
*Samoa Joe
*Shelton Benjamin
The #KingOfTheRing bracket will be REVEALED later this afternoon on #WWENow! pic.twitter.com/7alc7IvGsF
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2019
