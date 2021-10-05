WWE King of the Ring Countdown Special Draws Over 1.6 Million Viewers on FOX

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the WWE King of the Ring Countdown that aired last Sunday (Oct. 3) on the FOX Network was watched by 1.691 million viewers. The program drew a 0.43 rating, or 563,000 viewers, in the P18-49 key ratings demo.

The Countdown special aired at various times in different markets, before or after NFL games that were being broadcast on FOX.