WWE King of the Ring Countdown Special Draws Over 1.6 Million Viewers on FOX

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the WWE King of the Ring Countdown that aired last Sunday (Oct. 3) on the FOX Network was watched by 1.691 million viewers. The program drew a 0.43 rating, or 563,000 viewers, in the P18-49 key ratings demo.

The Countdown special aired at various times in different markets, before or after NFL games that were being broadcast on FOX.

