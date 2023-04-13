WWE Changes King & Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia To Night Of Champions

WWE has changed the name of the upcoming King & Queen Of The Ring Saudi Arabia event to Night Of Champions. The company announced on Thursday that the PLE, which is set to take place on May 27th in Jeddah, is now WWE Night Of Champions.

PWInsider reports that the move was a “creative choice” to change the name that allows them to revive the name and bring it to an international market.

There’s no word as of yet regarding why the name has changed and whether the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments are still set take place. This is the first use of the Night of Champions name since 2015.