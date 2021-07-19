wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Apologizes For Money in the Bank Loss, New Day React to Big E.’s Win
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston took to social media to react to his loss to Bobby Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. As noted, Lashley dominated Kingston en route to the victory on the PPV. Kingston posted to Twitter writing, simply, “Sorry guys.”
Sorry guys.
— ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) July 19, 2021
– On the other hand, the New Day did have cause to celebrate thanks to Big E.’s win in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Kingston and Xavier Woods both posted to Twitter to comment, with Woods sharing a pic of the New Day members embracing with E’s new luggage:
EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!
— ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) July 19, 2021
— Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021
