WWE News: Kofi Kingston Gets a Birthday Surprise on UUDD, Street Profits Celebrate With Ric Flair in Toronto, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– As previously reported, Kofi Kingston celebrates his 38th birthday today. The UpUpDownDown channel released a YouTube video featuring the crew giving Kofi Kingston a birthday surprise, which you can see below.

– WWE released a video showcasing the adventure The Street Profits had in Toronto, defending their tag team titles at TakeOver and celebrating with Ric Flair at Summerslam. You can check out that that video below.

– WWE released the top 10 moments for this week’s Smackdown Live. You can check out that video below.