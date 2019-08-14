wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Gets a Birthday Surprise on UUDD, Street Profits Celebrate With Ric Flair in Toronto, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
August 14, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Kofi Kingston celebrates his 38th birthday today. The UpUpDownDown channel released a YouTube video featuring the crew giving Kofi Kingston a birthday surprise, which you can see below.
– WWE released a video showcasing the adventure The Street Profits had in Toronto, defending their tag team titles at TakeOver and celebrating with Ric Flair at Summerslam. You can check out that that video below.
NXT Tag Team Champions, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, had quite an adventure in Toronto. They successfully defended their titles and celebrated at SummerSlam with The Nature Boy, Ric Flair!
– WWE released the top 10 moments for this week’s Smackdown Live. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre On Being Shocked By His WWE Release, Deciding to Reinvent Himself on Indies
- Bill Dundee Recalls Putting A Gun To Randy Savage’s Head
- Steve Austin On Whether He Ever Shot Down Attitude Era Angles That He Thought Went Too Far
- Jim Ross Weighs in on What Harley Race’s Legacy Is In Wrestling