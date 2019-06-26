wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Defends UUDD Title Against Jey Uso, Joaquin Wilde Reveals His Life-Threatening Injury, #DAMANDYZDONUTZ Episode 42
June 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where Kofi Kingston defends his UUDD Championship against Jey Uso in a game of Tetris. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new Performance Center video showcasing Joaquin Wilde. Wilde discusses surviving a life-threatening injury. You can check out that video below.
– Episode 42 is out for #DAMANDYZDONUTZ where Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville visit Voodoo Donuts in Portland. You can check out that new video below.
