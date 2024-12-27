WWE News: Kofi Kingston Edits Mother Out of Christmas Photo, Most Emotional Moments Of 2024

– Kofi Kingston got revenge on his mother by editing her out of his Christmas Day photo. As noted, Kingston’s mother refused to give him a hug on last week’s Smackdown and walked away from him as a consequence of his and Xavier Woods’ recent turn on Big E. Kingston posted the photos to his Twitter account, writing:

“I hustle for my last name, not my first. Merry Christmas…to us.”

