Kofi Kingston Still Set to Perform at Extreme Rules Despite Undisclosed Injury

– As previously reported, Kofi Kingston revealed that he suffered an undisclosed injury over the weekend at a live event that kept him out of action at Monday’s Smackdown Live house show in Glens Falls, New York. Kingston reportedly stated he’d still be ready to go for his match at Extreme Rules on Sunday. PWInsider reports that Kingston is still expected to be good to go for his match with Samoa Joe on Sunday.

Hopefully, this means Kingston’s injury is not serious. The nature of the injury is still unknown.