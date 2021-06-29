wrestling
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Shuts Up MVP on Raw, Nikki Cross Picks Up Another Win
– Kofi Kingston knocked MVP down a peg on Raw ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. Kingston cut a promo on tonight’s show talking about how messed up he was by seeing Xavier Woods screaming for him during last week’s Hell in a Cell match and how he will make Lashley pay. MVP came out and ran down Kingston, only to have Kofi fire back and then hit him with Trouble in Paradise:
– Nikki Cross picked up another win on Raw as she moves toward the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PPV, albeit with a little aid from Alexa Bliss:
.@NikkiCrossWWE's enthusiasm is at a whole other level 🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UEgVpCPgHk
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021
*ding*#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/x5erwDJpLG
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021
One step closer to being Ms. #MITB, A.S.H. @NikkiCrossWWE is on a ROLL! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rNJ93Ms9AA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 29, 2021