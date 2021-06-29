WWE News: Kofi Kingston Shuts Up MVP on Raw, Nikki Cross Picks Up Another Win

– Kofi Kingston knocked MVP down a peg on Raw ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. Kingston cut a promo on tonight’s show talking about how messed up he was by seeing Xavier Woods screaming for him during last week’s Hell in a Cell match and how he will make Lashley pay. MVP came out and ran down Kingston, only to have Kofi fire back and then hit him with Trouble in Paradise:

– Nikki Cross picked up another win on Raw as she moves toward the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PPV, albeit with a little aid from Alexa Bliss: