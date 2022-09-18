WWE News: Kofi Kingston Wants To Be In Black Panther Series, Top 10 Superstar Abductions

– Kofi Kingston has made no secret about being a Marvel fan, and he would love to be in the planned Black Panther TV series. A Wakanda-set series was announced in February of last year, and while the series doesn’t have a scheduled premiere date yet, Kingston expressed interest in appearing during an interview with TMZ.

Kingston was asked about his use of a Mjolnir-like hammer during New Day’s Viking Rules match against the Viking Raiders and said, “We just put stuff out there and then we hope for the best, you know what I mean? We’re all big uh Marvel fans, DC fans. Anytime we can combine pop culture with what we do, it hits with a certain audience man. That’s what’s kind of made us like — it gives us that street cred with people.”

When asked if he had any message to Marvel, Kingston said, “Hey, look man, there’s a lot of us that are Marvel fans — myself, Woods, and your boys the New Day would love to be in a Marvel movie. I know Black Panther got a whole series coming out. I was born in the motherland, you know. What I’m saying, put your boy on the show.”

