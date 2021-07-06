wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Says He Won’t Be Alone At Money in the Bank, Riddle Beats AJ Styles
– Kofi Kingston isn’t sweating the idea that he won’t have his New Day brethren at his side at Money in the Bank. On tonight’s Raw Talk, Kingston pushed back on the idea that he’ll be alone because Xavier Woods and Big E. won’t physically be with him for the match, noting that he’s never alone:
You can't tell @TrueKofi he'll have to go it alone against #WWEChampion @fightbobby at #MITB…
HE'S NEVER ALONE! #RawTalk @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/HBGZtCKFGf
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021
– USA Network posted the following clip of Riddle defeating AJ Styles on Raw:
