WWE Alumnus Konnor Recalls Officiating Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Sasha Banks had a now-former member of Ascension officiate her wedding in Konnor. Konnor spoke with Da Call Up Podcast for a new interview, and during the discussion he noted that he became a notary, which eventually came into play when he married Banks and Mikaze.

“For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary,” Konnor recalled (per Fightful). “So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant and so I was like, you know, why can’t I do it? So I did it and had it for, I don’t know, I want to say about a year, never used it until Sasha Banks. I had the privilege of getting to marry her and her husband. So that was actually where I met Mick Foley, which was pretty cool. I mean, I always met him backstage, but he was there for that wedding. I just remember thinking to myself, like, holy cow, this is so intense. Because, you know, it is. Mick Foley, he’s got a thing for children. He loves, you know, being Santa Claus. That’s one of his neighbors.”

He continued, “At this time, when this was going to happen, he had not actually done a wedding yet. He was getting ready to, and he asked me what it was like, and I said, honestly, I said, it’s pretty scary. So he was there for the first one I ever did. Yeah, it was so cool. You know, he was so encouraging afterward. You don’t really know when you do it, it’s scary. You don’t want to mess up. You don’t want to forget your lines. There are just so many little detailed things, you’re like, ‘Man, I really don’t want to screw this up. You know, Sasha’s given me the privilege of being able to do this and inviting my family,’ but it all came out great. It was one of those things that, you know, I remember just leaving that day, and I remember crying because it’s just something about fulfillment. It just felt so good to bond two people and marry them. It was just, it was really cool. To this day, I’m privileged I got to do it. It’s one of the things I get to brag about a little bit. You know, the first person I’ve ever married was Sasha.”

Konnor worked for WWE in two stints, first from 2005 through 2007 in developmental and then again from 2010 until the Ascension’s release in 2019. He has continued working with his Ascension partner Viktor on the indies, where the two are Big Kon and Vik and team as The Awakening.