Kurt Angle Comments on Crown Jewel Loss

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in action yesterday at WWE Crown Jewel. In a one-on-one match, Angle lost to Dolph Ziggler in his opening round match for the WWE World Cup. Angle commented on his loss on his official Instagram account, which you can see below.

“It felt great getting into the ring for my first singles match in WWE in 12 years. I’m disappointed I lost, but Dolph Ziggler is a very, very tough and talented competitor.”

WWE Crown Jewel was held yesterday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was streamed live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s complete coverage and results from the event RIGHT HERE.