WWE News: Kurt Angle & D-X Appear On Raw XXX, Undertaker Comments On Appearance

– Kurt Angle made his bid to join D-Generation X when both he and the group appeared on this week’s 30th anniversary episode of Raw. D-X came out to the ring with Angle in tow on Monday’s show and began their famous entrance, but when Road Dogg went to go point it over to Billy Gunn, he realized Gunn (who is with AEW of course) wasn’t there and Angle was there instead.

Angle proceeded to make his pitch to join the group, even revealing that he had a D-X shirt on under his own. Imperium eventually came out to interrupt and that led to D-X coming up with reasons why they couldn’t fight the trio. Seth Rollins and The Street Profits came out for a match instead — made official by Teddy Long — taking on Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser with Angle serving as guest referee. Rollins picked up the win for his team, pinning Vinci.

Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/53ctRMU0gt — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2023

NOW HOLD ON A MINUTE, PLAYA!@TripleH wasn't about to block the opportunity for a certain WWE Hall of Famer to make a SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH at #RAWXXX! Now you better believe that. pic.twitter.com/DyppypUFSD — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2023

– The Undertaker took to social media to comment on his Raw appearance. Taker, who appeared in his American Badass persona for a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, wrote:

“Moments define this industry. This one was special!”