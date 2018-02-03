 

WWE News: Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Personal WWE Character, WWE Reaches 10 Million Twitter Followers, and Video of Trish Stratus From the Royal Rumble

February 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle posted on Instagram what his favorite character was in WWE. You can check out his Instagram post below.

“Kurt Angle “Wrestling Machine Mode” was my favorite character in WWE. He wasn’t very funny but he could take out anybody in an instant. Will the “wrestling machine” make a return? Stay tuned…. #itstrue”

– WWE has officially hit the milestone of 10 million followers on Twitter. You can check out a tweet on the announcement, thanking fans of the WWE Universe below.

– WWE released a video showing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus backstage at the Royal Rumble event from last Sunday. You can check out the new video in the player below.

