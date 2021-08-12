wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Jokes About Another Match With The Rock, Stock Closes Down

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kurt Angle went and saw Jungle Cruise, and took a chance to joke about one more match with The Rock. Angle posted to Twitter with a video where he and his daughter walked into their theater and stared off with a poster of the Great One on the Disney film’s poster:

– WWE’s stock closed down at $50.47 on Thursday, down $0.21 (0.41%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04%.

