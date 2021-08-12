WWE News: Kurt Angle Jokes About Another Match With The Rock, Stock Closes Down

– Kurt Angle went and saw Jungle Cruise, and took a chance to joke about one more match with The Rock. Angle posted to Twitter with a video where he and his daughter walked into their theater and stared off with a poster of the Great One on the Disney film’s poster:

Don’t be fooled by the sexy icy hot patch on the back of my 20 inch neck @therock, 😂 I can still wrestle one more match….. maybe next time! Be happy my kid was there. By the way, great movie. The kids loved it 😃 Go see @disneysjunglecruise everybody! 👍 #itstrue pic.twitter.com/pvRs1qjoSx — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 12, 2021

– WWE’s stock closed down at $50.47 on Thursday, down $0.21 (0.41%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04%.