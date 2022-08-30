WWE News: Kurt Angle Drinks Milk & Reunites With Edge On Raw, Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz

– Kurt Angle had an eventful night in his return to WWE Raw, running some of his greatest hits with the Street Profits and Edge. Monday night’s show saw Angle party with the Profits after they beat Alpha Academy in a match that could have forced Angle to join the latter group, during which he busted out the milk. Later in the show, Angle reunited with Edge and they did a redux of the famous bit where Edge showed Angle some pics that had insulting messages on the other side for the camera to see:

– Dexter Lumis continued to stalk the Miz on tonight’s show after abducting him last week. Miz refused to talk about what happened with his abduction but was spooked by Lumis standing in the crowd during his match with Bobby Lashley. Miz drove away later in the show, albeit with Lumis in the backseat of his car: