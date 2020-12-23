wrestling / News
WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Hypes Tonight’s NXT, Stock Closes Up
– Kyle O’Reilly is looking forward to revisiting his match with Finn Balor from NXT Takeover 31…kind of. O’Reilly took to Twitter to comment on tonight’s episode featuring the two stars looking back at that match, which left Balor’s jaw broken and O’Reilly wirth a swollen liver. He posted:
“Tonight on @USA_Network we return to that joyous evening where I shattered Finn’s jaw and he somehow kicked my liver back to the 2nd grade before stomping my guts out. Good times.”
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $47.76 on Tuesday, up $0.62 (1.32%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.38% on the day.
