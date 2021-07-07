WWE News: LA Knight Retains Million Dollar Title at NXT Great American Bash, Hit Row’s Championship Cypher

– LA Knight still has his title — and a new butler — following NXT Great American Bash. Knight retained the Million Dollar Championship by defeating Cameron Grimes on tonight’s show, winning after a DDT onto the title on the outside where the ref couldn’t see it. As a result of the win, Grimes must now serve as Knight’s butler.

– Hit Row held a championship cypher on tonight’s show to celebrate Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s NXT North American Championship win over Bronson Reed last week. You can check out the segment below: