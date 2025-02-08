wrestling / News

WWE News: LA Knight References Royal Rumble Reports In Smackdown Promo, Jerry Lawler Attends Show

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight WWE Smackdown 2-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight made a cheeky reference to reports of frustration in regard to him at the Royal Rumble on this week’s WWE Smackdown. As noted, Friday night’s show saw Drew McIntyre pick up a win over Knight and Jimmy Uso to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Before the match, Knight made reference to reports that McIntyre was angry after the Royal Rumble about Knight performing spots that weren’t planned for the match and that someone “having to get their moves in.”

Knight came down to the ring giving a promo and called McIntyre “Drew McIncryer,” before saying “Oh yeah, I forgot to get my stuff in” before getting the crowd to yell “Yeah!”

– Jerry Lawler was in attendance for tonight’s Smackdown. The WWE Hall of Famer was in the audience for the show, as you can see below:

