WWE Announces Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans as Opening Match for Stomping Grounds

– The opening match for tonight’s pay-per-view event is official. WWE has just announced on its Twitter account the opening for the main pay-per-view broadcast for Stomping Grounds tonight. Per the announcement, the Raw women’s title match featuring champ Becky Lynch defending her belt against Lacey Evans will open the show at 7:00 pm EST. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 is set for later tonight at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.