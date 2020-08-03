wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Talks COVID-19 Testing in New Video, Stars Give Bellas Parenting Tips
– Lana discussed WWE’s COVID-19 testing policy in a new video that she posted online. In the video, which you can see below, the Raw star noted that everyone had to be tested and talked about how she was documenting the whole thing so that people know what to expect when they have to get tested. The video follows her as she gets into the car and heads to the testing place, waits in line and waits in the facility to be tested:
– WWE posted a video with Lacey Evans, Mickie James and Natalya giving the Bella Twins parenting tips following the sisters both https://411mania.com/wrestling/wwe-news-nikki-bella-comments-on-her-dual-births-with-brie-this-weekend-the-new-day-rank-the-rocky-movies-clips-of-batista-on-the-talk/ target=new>giving birth over the weekend:
