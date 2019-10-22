WWE News: Lana and Lashley Tweet Following Raw, New TV Spots for John Cena’s Playing With Fire

– Following last night’s Raw, Bobby Lashley and Lana shared some comments on Twitter on their dinner, which was broken up by Rusev. Lana wrote on Twitter, “To love & to be loved is all I ever wanted @fightbobby #Raw.” Lashley added, “Before that [clown] @RusevBUL ruined it all…but damn my girl lookin’ FINE tonight!” You can see those tweets below.

– Paramount Pictures released some new TV spots for the upcoming John Cena comedy, Playing With Fire. You can check those out below. The film arrives in theaters on November 8.







