wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana and Lashley Tweet Following Raw, New TV Spots for John Cena’s Playing With Fire

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bobby Lashley Lana Raw

– Following last night’s Raw, Bobby Lashley and Lana shared some comments on Twitter on their dinner, which was broken up by Rusev. Lana wrote on Twitter, “To love & to be loved is all I ever wanted @fightbobby #Raw.” Lashley added, “Before that [clown] @RusevBUL ruined it all…but damn my girl lookin’ FINE tonight!” You can see those tweets below.

– Paramount Pictures released some new TV spots for the upcoming John Cena comedy, Playing With Fire. You can check those out below. The film arrives in theaters on November 8.




More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, John Cena, Lana, Rusev, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading