WWE News: Lana Raw Segment Draws On YouTube, Raw Top 10, Total Divas Clip
November 12, 2019 | Posted by
– The clip of Lana faking her pregnancy on Monday’s WWE Raw is up to 1.5 million views on YouTube. No other segment has more than 650,000 views. The six-man tag team main event is currently the second most viewed segment with 630,000 views.
– WWE Raw Top 10.
– Natalya learns her father will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
