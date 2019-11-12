wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Raw Segment Draws On YouTube, Raw Top 10, Total Divas Clip

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Raw Lana 11-11-19

– The clip of Lana faking her pregnancy on Monday’s WWE Raw is up to 1.5 million views on YouTube. No other segment has more than 650,000 views. The six-man tag team main event is currently the second most viewed segment with 630,000 views.

– WWE Raw Top 10.

– Natalya learns her father will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jeremy Lambert

