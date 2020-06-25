wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana and Rusev Wipe it Down in TikTok Video, Big E. & Kofi Kingston Painting Selling For Charity
– A recent video from Lana’s TikTok sees the WWE star turn into Rusev. The video was posted to TikTok a little while ago but was shared to Twitter and is part of the “Wipe It Down” challenge in which while wiping a mirror, someone transforms:
Lana and Rusev are back 👀
(via @LanaWWE) pic.twitter.com/uySQfxYe5I
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 25, 2020
– Big E. shared a video on Twitter in which he noted that a painting of himself and Kofi Kingston kneeling in support of Black Lives Matter on Smackdown is going on sale. The painting was done by Julius Hutchins, with proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund:
This can be yours! All the proceeds go to the @NAACP_LDF. Art by Julius Hutchins (@dorowot on Instagram). Signed by me & @TrueKofi. https://t.co/w53AJFGuI8 pic.twitter.com/3w1Avm6cag
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 25, 2020
